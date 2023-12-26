Three days a week, Marina and Artem go to class underground. Their school is a prefabricated cubicle installed in the Kharkiv metro to protect children from Russian attacks on what was once Ukraine's second most populous city. To the south, in the recovered Kherson, the Administration has built armored booths in several streets to provide some protection against the hail of artillery that the Kremlin launches with relish against the town where it suffered, in the fall of 2022, its worst defeat. In Ukraine, a whole host of temporary solutions have acquired a certain permanence. Now that Western support appears to be waning and some doubt whether it will endure; When the expected Ukrainian counteroffensive has not achieved the desired objectives and Russia has castled its positions and tries to gain ground on the eastern flank, Ukraine is looking into the abyss of a long war.

“No one knows when it will end,” admitted Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last Tuesday. “Even experts, our commanders and our Western partners who say that this is a war for years, do not know this,” the leader remarked in his annual press conference, in which he settled with a resounding “no” the question of whether Ukraine is losing the war. The head of the Kremlin, Vladimir Putin, has not achieved his objectives of destroying Ukraine's sovereignty and is now fighting to take pieces of combat-ravaged terrain and to gain footholds to improve his positions and launch new large-scale attacks.

Moscow has not abandoned its goals, and several US intelligence reports indicate that the decline in Western support – especially economic, but also diplomatic – could lead to the collapse of Ukraine's defense capacity. “The current situation is not a stable stagnation, the current unstable balance could tilt in any direction due to decisions made in the West,” notes the Institute for the Study of War, a Washington-based think tank that follows the situation in the terrain daily.

That Western support has begun to founder. A tremor to which is added, analyst Maria Avdeeva points out, the prospect of political turbulence in the United States, where internal struggles (especially by the Republicans) keep some 50 billion euros promised to Ukraine frozen and where in the fall there will be elections to the White House in which a landing (again) by Republican Donald Trump is not ruled out. The populist former president has not only questioned Joe Biden's Ukraine policy but he has a complicated relationship with the country.

Closer, in the European Union, which has given Kiev the biggest victory in months by opening accession negotiations with the country, leaders are looking for a formula to launch an economic lifeline of 50 billion euros, to be paid between 2024 and 2027, which the Hungarian Viktor Orbán vetoed a week ago. “The money will arrive no matter what, there are several creative solutions such as plan B and even plan C,” says a high-ranking community source, who recognizes, however, that the delay is a pouring cold water on the country invaded by Russia.

American funds are more flexible and can be used to pay for military equipment, but the European lifeline is aimed at covering current expenses, explains deputy Maria Mezentseva, of the Servant of the People party (Zelensky's party), who heads the committee for national affairs. Europeans from the Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) and who are confident that help will arrive. The EU has designed the new instrument as a long-term security commitment to keep the country afloat. While the high representative for Foreign Policy, Josep Borrell, tries to uncover new funds for military material and promote Ukraine to receive those million rounds of artillery that the Member States promised in March. In June there will also be elections to the European Parliament, and Ukraine will also mark the campaign.

The need for funds is the concrete element. But there are other more intangible ones that fly over the entire country. At the same time, with the usual Ukrainian irony, one of the most shared memes these days shows a group of wolves trying to open, from afar and with a stick, the door to 2024. The meme reads “Help me sir.” .

Slow progress on the front

With the collapse of the counteroffensive – little ground has been recovered and progress has been made slowly, a few meters a day – and the lack of public goals in the short or medium term, like the one offered by that operation – not only for the Ukrainians, but also for the allies—, no advantageous turning point is seen at the moment. “There is fear of a freeze in the war, but also of new large-scale attacks,” says Avdeeva. The prospect of joining the community club is also perceived more as a long-term gain, the analyst continues. And Ukraine is looking for closer targets.

At the same time, like a background noise and taking advantage of the unease in Ukraine, the doubts about Western support and the fact that the focus is now on Israel's war against Hamas, the Kremlin is announcing that it is willing to open peace talks to freeze the conflict, now that it controls 20% of the territory of Ukraine. Moscow's troops have suffered heavy losses. A Western intelligence source warns that Putin's insinuations – also picked up by The New York Times through several senior Russian and American officials—while reaffirming that his intentions and military interests have not changed, are “a way of sowing” possible fatigue. Both in Ukraine and in the West.

In Dnipro, in the center of the country, a certain normality has established itself. Restaurants and cafes are open. And full. A Christmas tree has been installed on one of the large boulevards. At the same time, a large part of the citizenry is exhausted. There is fatigue, a certain sadness. But there is no defeatism. Several recent surveys indicate that the population is not willing to give up territories.

“Maybe it's that we forget very quickly about much worse moments that we have experienced, like last winter,” remarks Serhii Moliasov, with a wool hat in his hand. It's cold, but at the moment winter is being more benevolent than the past. This year, in addition, air defenses reinforced with Western help have prevented the Kremlin from reaching the energy infrastructure and using the cold card, like last December, where many had to spend weeks without light or heating and getting a generator was difficult. . Last Christmas – this year, Ukraine celebrates this holiday mainly on December 24, moving closer to the Western tradition – took place in the dark in Dnipro and many other cities.

At the front, many soldiers are beyond exhausted. “It's like living the same day every day. Over and over again,” says Maksim, who fights in an infantry brigade in the mud of Donbas. “But withdrawing is not an option, it is an existential question for us here and our families at home,” he says while finishing a cigarette in Kostiantinivka, a few kilometers from Bakhmut, the city that fell into Russian hands at the beginning of summer. There is little turnover and new volunteers are very few. With the lack of recruits – there is a call-up in certain areas, also controversy over how they have been carried out and cases of bribery to avoid them – Zelensky has let it slip that he can decree a large-scale mobilization. The army needs half a million new soldiers, according to the Ukrainian president.

Draft

The decision could create great tensions and anger with the Government and with the president, whose popularity has fallen while there are certain political fissures and an opposition that wants to show its head. The decision, however, has not been made, Zelensky specified. It is also possible, points out a Western intelligence source, that the mobilization arrives, but that it is less than the figure that the president has put on the table, to contain the reaction.

Ukraine now lives two realities. That of the battle front and the trenches. That of combat with drones and exchange of artillery on the Kupiansk front. Almost hand-to-hand fighting in places like Avdiivka. That of the raft shuttles on the Kherson front, where some soldiers complain about the lack of fuel. And another, in the capital, in the vibrant cities of the west or even in the always scoundrel Odessa, the pearl of the Black Sea and the most important port in the country. These two realities also mean, explains psychologist Oleksandra Bolshakova, that the threat is less directly tangible for some, who perceive it as something more distant and not as a matter of physical survival. And that also influences recruitment, Bolshakova believes.

Balance is complicated. Citizens emphasize that the final objective is to recover the territory of Ukraine up to the internationally recognized borders, that is, with the Crimean peninsula, illegally annexed in 2014, the occupied territories of Donbas in those years and the rest that the Kremlin took in this year. large scale invasion. But there are those who demand a closer horizon to continue rowing. The Government, meanwhile, has stressed that it will not put specific objectives on the table again as in the failed spring counteroffensive, since that could harm the fight. “It's normal, we are at war, but this uncertainty of not knowing what is going to happen in a month, a week, grips your brain,” Moliasov concludes.

