Satellite images collected and analyzed by Maxar Technologies show what appears to be an approximately 13km long Russian military convoy headed south through the city of Velkyi Burluk in eastern Ukraine on April 8. The city is located east of Kharkiv, near the border with Russia. This is reported by CNN, specifying that the images show “armored vehicles, trucks with artillery and support equipment” that make up the convoy, according to Maxar.

L’In the meantime, Ukraine says it is ready to support “a great battle” in the eastern part of its territory. “Ukraine is ready for great battles. Ukraine must win them, even in the Donbass”, said presidential adviser Mykhaïlo Podoliak, quoted by the Interfax-Ukraine news agency. “And when that happens Ukraine will have a stronger position in the negotiations, which will allow it to dictate certain conditions.”