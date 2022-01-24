Britain and the United States have recalled diplomatic officials and employees of diplomatic offices in Ukraine, a step that Kiev has lamented as “premature”. The European Union, on the other hand, is holding back and inviting us not to “dramatize” the situation as long as talks with Moscow continue.

Citing “unpredictable conditions that can deteriorate at short notice”, the State Department last night asked some employees of the embassy to leave the country while non-essential personnel of the diplomatic office can do so voluntarily at the expense of the government. The decision was made “due to the continuing threat of military action from Russia”, the State Department specified, stressing that the government “will not be in a position to evacuate” American citizens to Ukraine who will therefore have to “organize themselves accordingly. “, considering the use of airliners. These are “prudent precautions that in no way affect our commitment to support Ukraine”.

Britain has also begun to withdraw some of its embassy staff in Kiev, “about half of the staff”, out of fear of possible military action by Moscow, the BBC said after Washington’s announcement.

The State Department also issued a security alert for Belarus, again considering Moscow’s military activities around Ukraine. American citizens in Belarus “must regularly reassess their possible departure plans in the event of an emergency.”

American citizens are asked to “exercise ever more attention and vigilance in the political and military tensions in the region” and following “news of further unusual Russian military activities near the borders with Ukraine, including at the border with Belarus”. Americans are still being advised not to travel to Belarus.