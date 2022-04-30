Ukraine Liveblog: Zelenskyj: Russia is gathering additional forces for attacks in the east
Ukraine live blog
Zelenskyy: Russia is gathering additional forces for attacks in the east
Scholz defends his Ukraine policy +++ Great Britain: Moscow uses troll factory for disinformation campaign +++ Russia: More than 200 Ukrainian soldiers killed on Saturday +++ Around 20 civilians escape from the embattled steel plant in Mariupol +++ Johnson and Macron secure Selenskyj support +++ Friedrich Merz allegedly wants to travel to Kyiv +++ all developments in the live blog.
