According to the local mayor, the situation around the Ukrainian nuclear power plant Zaporizhia is becoming increasingly critical. The risk of a nuclear catastrophe at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant “is growing every day,” the mayor of Enerhodar, where the nuclear power plant is located, said in a phone call to AFP on Sunday power plant,” added Dmytro Orlov.

nuclear terrorism", criticized Enerhodar's mayor Orlov from the city of Zaporizhia, which is still under Ukrainian control. "It can end unexpectedly at any time." The fire protection rules are repeatedly violated and the situation "continues to heat up". "The invaders continue to terrorize the civilian population and the nuclear power plant," criticized the mayor. Mortar shells are fired at from the occupied villages every day and night. "The situation is risky and what worries most is that there is no de-escalation process," Orlov told AFP.

The mayor had already left Enerhodar in April. According to him, the city was shelled for the first time at the weekend. The number of those who wanted to leave the city had increased dramatically. In the “in the near future” there may not be enough staff left for the proper operation of the Zaporizhia nuclear plant.