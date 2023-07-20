In their defensive struggle against Russia According to a report by the “Washington Post” (Thursday), Ukraine has started using cluster munitions from the USA. As the newspaper reported, citing unnamed Ukrainian government officials, Ukrainian forces in the south-east of the country are trying to break through Russian positions that are slowing down the counter-offensive that has begun. When asked by dpa, the US Department of Defense initially did not comment on whether it had any information that the cluster munitions were already being used. There was no official confirmation or denial from Ukraine.

Cluster munitions are missiles or bombs that burst in mid-air over the target, scattering many small explosive devices. She is mainly because of that controversial because a significant part of it does not detonate, but remains on site as duds and thus endangers the population. More than 100 countries have banned their use, including Germany. Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin has already threatened to use cluster munitions if Ukraine starts using them. However, many experts are convinced that the Russian side has long been using such ammunition.

The Pentagon confirmed last week that the cluster munitions promised by the US shortly before had been delivered to Ukraine and had arrived there. The US government repeatedly emphasizes how difficult it was for President Joe Biden to make the decision. Ukraine has pledged not to use cluster munitions for attacks on Russian territory. According to its own statements, it does not want to use them against civilian institutions. Russia has been waging a war of aggression against its neighbor for 17 months.