Ukraine Liveblog: Nuclear tensions: White House and Kremlin held secret talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin met with supporters on November 4, 2022 in Moscow’s Red Square on the occasion of a commemoration day.
Image: AP
Heavy fighting continues near the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson +++ Russia reports Ukrainian shelling of a dam +++ London: Russian leadership wants to distract attention from its own failure +++ all developments in the live blog.