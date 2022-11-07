Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Ukraine Liveblog: Nuclear tensions: White House and Kremlin held secret talks

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 7, 2022
in World Europe
https://www.faz.net/aktuell/politik/ukraine-liveticker-nucleare-tensions-weisses-haus-und-kreml-fuehrten-geheimgespraeche-18134628.html


Russian President Vladimir Putin met with supporters on November 4, 2022 in Moscow’s Red Square on the occasion of a commemoration day.
Image: AP

Heavy fighting continues near the southern Ukrainian city of Cherson +++ Russia reports Ukrainian shelling of a dam +++ London: Russian leadership wants to distract attention from its own failure +++ all developments in the live blog.