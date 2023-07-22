Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin sees the United Nations as taking the lead for a possible new agreement on shipping Ukrainian grain across the Black Sea. “The ball is – as is sometimes said now – on the side of our partners with whom we have worked. We now waiting for a reaction from them,” Vershinin told journalists in Moscow on Friday. Russia pulled out of Ukraine’s Black Sea Safe Grain Corridor Agreement on Monday, leaving cargo ships at risk of attack amid hostilities in the region.

The Deputy Minister emphasized that in the course of the grain agreement with the United Nations a year ago, a memorandum with a validity of three years had been signed, which included Russia’s terms of the deal. Russia demands about one from the West relaxation of sanctions, to sell your own grain and fertilizer more easily on the world market. Moscow complains that in the course of the EU sanctions, for example, the exclusion of Russian banks from the SWIFT financial transaction system is hindering transactions. Insurance could not be taken out for the freighters either.

The EU emphasizes that Russian grain and fertilizer are exempt from the sanctions and that many banks are still connected to SWIFT. However, Vershinin countered that the “spirit of sanctions” radiates and many Partners also shied away from legal deals with Russia. Therefore, Russia wants in principle achieve relaxation. At the same time, he made it clear that Russia would find ways to bring its grain and fertilizers, which are in demand in developing countries, to the world market.