Russia is demanding that Ukraine extradite a number of people linked by Russian authorities to “terrorist attacks” in Russia. Is on the list including the head of the Ukrainian secret service SBU, Vasyl Malyuk, said the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. In the past, Russia has described, among other things, Ukrainian attacks as “terrorist attacks” during the war between the two countries.

Recently, Moscow had despite several confessions by the terrorist militia “Islamic State” (IS). Attack on a concert hall near Moscow a week ago insists on alleged Ukraine involvement.

The suspects said they received instructions from an unknown person via voice messages on Telegram, the Russian Investigative Committee said on Friday. After the attack, this “coordinator” directed the terrorists towards the Ukrainian border and promised them a reward that they would receive in the Ukrainian capital Kiev, it said.