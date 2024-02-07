Ukraine called on the European Union on Wednesday to quickly deliver more artillery shells to counter Russian attacks. The supply of artillery shells is a priority for Ukraine, emphasized Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba during a visit by EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell to Kiev and called for Europeans should commit to helping Ukraine “no matter what it costs” and “for as long as necessary”.

The member states must sign long-term contracts with Ukrainian defense industry companies, realign existing contracts for the supply of ammunition to Ukraine and increase ammunition imports from third countries, Kuleba demanded at a joint press conference with Borrell.

“If you ask a soldier what he needs most, he will probably answer: ammunition,” Kuleba said. According to experts, the Russian armed forces fire five times more ammunition than Ukrainian soldiers. Therefore it is urgent necessary to conclude long-term contracts with the defense industry and one To create an “internal market” for defense equipment in the EU, emphasized the Ukrainian chief diplomat. “We feel this ammunition deficit every day,” he said, while also asserting that Russia would still not win.

Kuleba also regretted the “confusing” situation in the United States, where Republicans have been blocking the passage of an aid package in Congress for months. “Last night I received a final report from Washington about possible scenarios, and some of them are like something out of a thriller,” Kuleba said. “Everything is very confusing,” he added, speaking of an “unsolvable knot.”