Four of the injured were taken to hospitals, the military administration of the megacity announced on Telegram on Thursday. Russia is said to have used cruise missiles, as well as Iskander and modern Kinschal hypersonic missiles, in the attack.

For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the US “Patriot” air defense system. “The Russian terrorists have no missiles that can bypass the protection of the Patriot and other modern systems,” the head of state wrote on social networks. At the same time, he pushed for the delivery of new systems to protect the entire Ukraine. “This is very possible if the partners show sufficient political will,” said Zelensky.

According to Ukrainian air defense officials, Russia fired a total of 31 rockets and cruise missiles from strategic bombers at Kiev. The military in Kiev said all of them had been shot down. Damage was still caused by the falling rocket debris. It hit residential buildings, but also a kindergarten.