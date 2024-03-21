For his part, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky praised the US “Patriot” air defense system. “The Russian terrorists have no missiles that can bypass the protection of the Patriot and other modern systems,” the head of state wrote on social networks. At the same time, he pushed for the delivery of new systems to protect the entire Ukraine. “This is very possible if the partners show sufficient political will,” said Zelensky.
According to Ukrainian air defense officials, Russia fired a total of 31 rockets and cruise missiles from strategic bombers at Kiev. The military in Kiev said all of them had been shot down. Damage was still caused by the falling rocket debris. It hit residential buildings, but also a kindergarten.
Russia regularly shells targets in Ukraine's hinterland, destroying residential buildings, energy and water supply facilities and other infrastructure. Civilians are also killed or injured. However, the capital Kiev was spared from these attacks for around a month and a half.
The current reason for the major attack could be both the recently increased Ukrainian attacks on the Russian border region of Belgorod and a drone attack on the Engels airfield in the Volga region of Saratov, 500 kilometers from the border. Strategic bombers of the type Tu-95 are stationed at the airfield, which were now used in the shelling of Kiev. (dpa)
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Zelenskyj #calls #antiaircraft #systems #FAZ
Leave a Reply