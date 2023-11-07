According to President Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine is strengthening its air defense with systems supplied by Western allies in view of the approaching winter against possible Russian attacks to be prepared for the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. In the past few days, he had “received reports about the receipt of ammunition, hardware and equipment,” Zelensky said on Tuesday in online services. “Additional Nasams systems from partners have been brought into combat use. A timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter,” he added.

Kiev had received numerous weapons from its Western allies to support its defense against the Russian war of aggression, including the Anti-aircraft system of the Patriot type also includes state-of-the-art defense systems of the Nasams type from the USA and Iris-T from Germany. Ukraine fears that Russia will soon again increasingly target the Ukrainian energy network. The Ukrainian head of state recently called for more air defense support from NATO to protect this infrastructure.

He also called on Western allies to provide Ukrainian forces with additional military assistance, including medium-range missiles and fighter jets, given the 20-month war.

Meanwhile, the mayor of the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine, which has been embattled for months, warned of a possible “third wave of Russian attacks”. Russian forces are regrouping, Vitaly Barabash said. The enemy is “replenishing its reserves, both in terms of material and personnel.” Avdiivka has been contested since the conflict with Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine began in 2014.