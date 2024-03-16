Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyj sees the extended range of Ukrainian combat drones as an important military strengthening of his country, which is being attacked by Russia. “In these weeks, many have already seen that the Russian system of warfare has weak points and that we can reach these weak points with our weapons,” Zelensky said in his evening video message on Saturday. He was apparently referring to several successful attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian refineries located far into the enemy's hinterland.

On Saturday night, three oil facilities were attacked in the Russian region of Samara on the Volga, which is more than 1,000 kilometers east of Ukraine. With such attacks, Ukraine wants to disrupt Russian fuel production so that the military receives fewer supplies. The income from oil production, which Moscow uses to finance its war, is also to be reduced. Little is known about the technical development of Ukrainian drones; However, their successful use over long distances has only been documented for a few weeks.

Zelensky thanked the defense industry and the military for achieving this long-range capability. “From now on, Ukraine will always have its own clout in the skies”he said in Kyiv.