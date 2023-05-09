Yevgeny Prigozhin, head of the Russian mercenary force Wagner, in a video dated May 5, 2023
Image: AP
Putin wants to appear at the military parade on Red Square +++ Germany hosts the most Ukraine refugees +++ London: Russian military recruiters are looking for warriors in mosques +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, background information and comments on the Ukraine conflict can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Wagner #boss #reports #land #gains #Bachmut #FAZ
Leave a Reply