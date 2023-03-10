Ukraine, which has been attacked by Russia, is pushing for an extension of tariff advantages in trade with EU countries. Confirmation is needed from the EU that it will extend trade measures, Ukraine said Trade Minister Yulia Svyrydenko on Friday on the sidelines of an EU meeting in Sweden. The existing trade measures are important and will help Ukrainian companies to keep their operations running.

In February, the EU Commission proposed suspending tariffs on imports from Ukraine for another year. Currently, the trade facilitation in force until June. They are intended to help the country’s economy. However, the measure not undisputed. EU countries such as Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia had complained that significantly more animal feed and foodstuffs were coming into their countries from the Ukraine because of the duty exemption. This could cause serious difficulties for EU producers, it said.

Another extension the EU countries must agree. The chairman of Friday’s ministerial meeting, Sweden’s Trade Minister Johan Forssell, expressed optimism that there would be an extension of at least 12 months.

Svyrydenko stressed that Ukrainian companies had a strong presence in the European market even before the introduction of trade facilitation. You are in a normal market situation.