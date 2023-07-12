G-7 group Western industrialized countries want the attacked by Russia promise to supply Ukraine with modern equipment for its air and naval forces. According to information from the German Press Agency, this emerges from the text for a statement that is to be published on Wednesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO summit meeting in Lithuania. TheWestern industrialized countries want the attacked by Russia. According to information from the German Press Agency, this emerges from the text for a statement that is to be published on Wednesday afternoon on the sidelines of the NATO summit meeting in Lithuania. In addition, they announced to develop “specific, bilateral and long-term security commitments and regulations” for Ukraine, the statement said. America and Great Britain had previously declared that the G7 wanted to make long-term security commitments to Ukraine. These are to include, among other things, the delivery of modern military equipment, the training of the Ukrainian armed forces, the exchange of secret service information and help with protection against cyber attacks. This Aid should go beyond the current war against the Russian invading troopsaccording to the statement.

Extensive security guarantees for the time after a possible end of the war, however not included. Among such, for example, the Understood as an assurance that in the event of an attack, military assistance would also be provided by our own troops.

The According to the statement, negotiations with Ukraine about the aid should start on Wednesday. They are to be conducted bilaterally between the individual member states of the G-7 group and Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyj had the planned security commitments earlier than called “important signal”. This is “the first legally binding pledge of a security umbrella” for Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden had already outlined such a protection scenario in a CNN interview broadcast on Sunday. The US is ready to offer Ukraine similar protection to Israel after Russia’s war of aggression ends, he said. In the proposal, Biden referred to the period between the end of the war and a possible NATO entry. The process for a country to join the western military alliance takes time. In the meantime, the US could provide Russia-invaded Ukraine with the necessary weapons and capabilities to defend itself. However, Biden emphasized that this would only be conceivable in the event of a ceasefire and a peace agreement.