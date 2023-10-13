The advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Mikhail Podolyak, and the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, see Ukraine on the right track Victory over the Russian aggressor, but this came later than planned. In an interview with the Ukrainskaya Pravda newspaper on Thursday, Budanov said the Ukrainian counteroffensive is currently not following schedule. “We deviated from that. We are not far behind, but we have lost our way,” said Budanow. There are “subjective and objective reasons” for this, most of which are top secret. However, with time this will all become clear. In the conversation he did not want to say when the war could end.

Podoljak also addressed this in a conversation with “Channel 24” on Thursday. According to him, that is Western military aid arrived too late and too slowly. After successful operations in Kharkiv last year, negotiations were held with partners about new arms deliveries. However, this took a lot of time due to logistical difficulties and long approval procedures. The deliveries then came three to four months late, says Podoljak. Only after the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region did partners hurry up, according to Podolyak’s words. “If Ukraine had gotten the weapons faster, we could have defended ourselves better and launched a counteroffensive,” he said. According to his estimate, the country is currently six to nine months behind schedule. “If we had gotten everything within a month, that would be one thing. But getting it in eight months is completely different,” said Podoljak.

In addition, Budanov also commented on the new war in Israel. If the conflict is over quickly – in a few weeks – there will be no problem for Ukraine. However, if it takes longer, it will be difficult. Then not only Ukraine would have to be supplied with weapons and ammunition. He accused Russia of being directly involved in the conflict. Infantry weapons captured by Russia on the battlefield in Ukraine were delivered to Hamas, Budanov said.