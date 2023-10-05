US President Joe Biden wants to give a major speech soon on Ukraine and support for the attacked country. He will explain “why it is critically important for the United States and our allies that we keep our commitment,” Biden said on the sidelines of an appointment in Washington on Wednesday. Asked whether he was worried that the US might soon no longer be able to provide the promised aid, the US president replied: “That doesn’t worry me. I know that the majority of members of the House of Representatives and the Senate and of both parties Support financial aid for Ukraine.”

Biden did not provide any further information about the speech. The White House also did not provide any details. White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said only that the US could not back out of its commitment. Biden wants this to be made very clear.

When asked how long the USA would still be able to support Ukraine, Biden spoke of one “next installment” and then said that there was “another way” funding could be secured, “but I won’t go into that now.” When asked whether he would meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during his visit to Washington ATACMS missiles promised he answered evasively: He spoke to Zelensky and an agreement was reached for everything he asked for.

The interim budget passed by the US Congress at the weekend does not provide for any further aid for Ukraine. This does not mean that the USA will no longer support Kiev from now on. However, it works previously approved money is running out. During a meeting with NATO allies and partners on Tuesday, Biden tried to allay concerns that US military aid to Ukraine could dry up.