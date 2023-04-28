A Alleged deserter from the Russian mercenary group Wagner is in Norway sentenced to a 14-day suspended sentence for involvement in a fight been. On Thursday, however, the Oslo district court acquitted 26-year-old Andrei Medvedev of the charge of attacking police officers. Medvedev has pleaded guilty to participating in a street brawl outside a bar in central Oslo in February and resisting arrest. He’d also been caught three weeks later in the same bar with an airgun on his belt. “I’m very ashamed,” said the 26-year-old in court. He denied the allegation that he had kicked the police when he was arrested.

The three judges unanimously ruled that prosecutors had presented insufficient evidence to convict Medvedev on this count. Had he been found guilty on this count, he would have threatened with imprisonment for up to three years. “We are very satisfied with the verdict,” the defendant’s lawyer wrote in a text message to the AFP news agency. His client escaped jail and can now focus on what he came to Norway to do: “testify about the war in Ukraine.”

Medvedev claims to have fought in Ukraine for four months as a member of the Wagner mercenary group. In November he deserted when the mercenary group extended his contract against his will. Norwegian authorities questioned the 26-year-old to get information about alleged human rights violations in Ukraine. Medvedev had applied for asylum in Norway, but had been in many disputes with the authorities since his arrival in mid-January. His past and the circumstances surrounding his alleged escape continue to raise questions.