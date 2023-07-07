The death toll after the rocket attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv (Lemberg) has risen to ten. The tenth fatality – the body of a woman – was recovered from the rubble of a residential building on Friday morning, Mayor Andriy Sadowyj said on Telegram on Friday morning.

According to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, the rocket attack on Thursday night was in a residential area 42 people injured, including three children.

The upper floors of a large block of flats with multiple entrances were completely destroyed by the missile impact, videos showed. Overall, according to official information from Damage to 35 buildings the speech. A mourning was declared in the city for two days.

Sadovyi spoke of the worst attack on Lviv’s civilian infrastructure since the start of Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine more than 16 months ago. Russia attacked Lviv with Kalibr cruise missiles, which had been shot down from the Black Sea, the Ukrainian Air Force had announced. Seven out of ten Russian missiles were able to destroy the air defense.