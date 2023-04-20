During a surprise visit to Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he intends to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the western military alliance at the Vilnius summit in July. “The future of Ukraine is in the Euro-Atlantic family, the future of Ukraine is in NATO, all allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said on Thursday. The issue will be “high on the agenda” during the July summit.

The priority of the military alliance is to ensure that Ukraine prevails in the war against Russia, the NATO chief said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. For his part, he called for his country to be invited to join NATO as soon as possible. In view of the great support among the member countries for Ukraine’s accession, it was “time to make the appropriate decision”.