During a surprise visit to Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced that he intends to discuss Ukraine’s accession to the western military alliance at the Vilnius summit in July. “The future of Ukraine is in the Euro-Atlantic family, the future of Ukraine is in NATO, all allies agree on that,” Stoltenberg said on Thursday. The issue will be “high on the agenda” during the July summit.
The priority of the military alliance is to ensure that Ukraine prevails in the war against Russia, the NATO chief said during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. For his part, he called for his country to be invited to join NATO as soon as possible. In view of the great support among the member countries for Ukraine’s accession, it was “time to make the appropriate decision”.
Zelenskyy also asked NATO to help Kiev overcome the “reluctance” of some member states to supply certain weapons to Ukraine.
It is about long-range weapons, modern aircraft, artillery and armored vehicles, explained Zelenskyj.
Meanwhile, Russia has reaffirmed its war goal of preventing the neighboring country from joining the military alliance. According to the Interfax agency, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday that Russia sees itself threatened by Ukraine’s possible NATO membership. “Because otherwise it poses a serious, significant threat to our country, to its security,” said Peskov. Stoltenberg visited Kiev on Thursday for the first time since the beginning of the war.
At the beginning of the war, almost 14 months ago, on February 24, 2022, Russia also declared that it wanted to demilitarize Ukraine. The West is supplying the country with arms and ammunition for its defense against the Russian invasion. Russia had accused the NATO countries of allowing themselves to be drawn deeper and deeper into the war. The Russian leadership has long presented the war as a global conflict with the West as a whole – and is trying to recruit men for front-line deployments.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Ukraines #future #NATO #Stoltenberg #FAZ
Leave a Reply