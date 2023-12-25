According to its own statements, Russia's army has occupied the completely destroyed town of Mariinka in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine. Maryinka is now under Russian control, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. A video clip of the meeting was released by the Russian Defense Ministry. This information could not be independently verified. There was initially no official reaction from Kiev. So far, the Ukrainian General Staff has only reported ongoing fighting. After months of fighting. Maryinka is now under Russian control, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin in St. Petersburg. A video clip of the meeting was released by the Russian Defense Ministry.. So far, the Ukrainian General Staff has only reported ongoing fighting. The However, the Ukrainian army rejected the claims. “The battle for Maryinka continues,” said the military spokesman in charge of the front sector, Olexander Shtupun, on television. There are still Ukrainian soldiers within the city limits, even if the city is completely destroyed. The Russian information could not initially be verified independently.

The alleged taking of the scarce Marjinkas, located 30 kilometers southwest of the regional capital Donetsk, will enable Russia's army to further advance in the regionsaid Putin. The Kremlin chief, who himself ordered the brutal war of aggression against the neighboring country almost two years ago, met Shoigu on the sidelines of a visit to the Northern Sea Fleet in St. Petersburg.

Around Marjinka, that Before the start of the Russian war of aggression there were around 9,000 inhabitantswere in the past weeks heavy fighting was repeatedly reported been. The British Ministry of Defense also reported in one of its daily Ukraine bulletins in mid-December that Russia had further reduced the small areas there that were still under Ukrainian control.