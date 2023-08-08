Written in record time, it praises the Army: Russian Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov has unveiled a new history book, which sets out the state’s view of the war against Ukraine. Written in “just under five months,” the book is for tenth- and eleventh-grade students and covers the period from 1945 to the 21st century, Krawtsow said.

“It is important to convey to the students the goals” of the Russian military operation in Ukraine, which began in February 2022said Kravtsov, which aims to “demilitarize” and “denazify” the former Soviet republic.

The book praises the Russian military for “saving the peace” on the Crimean peninsula in 2014. It also criticizes the sanctions imposed on Russia by the West, which are worse than Napoleon, who invaded Russia in 1812.

The book should be available in “all schools” with the beginning of the new school year on September 1. After the end of the offensive in Ukraine, “after our victory, we will continue to add to this book,” said Kravtsov.

Russia launched an unprecedented crackdown on dissenters during its offensive in Ukraine, which has also extended to schools. In April, a Russian girl was taken away from her father after she drew a picture in support of Ukraine at school.