In the conversation, the church leader said: “Today negotiations are possible with the help of international powers.” The Türkiye and others offered to act as mediators. “Negotiation is a bold word. When you see your defeat, when you see that you can't go any further, you have to have the courage to negotiate. Are you ashamed of that? But how many deaths must there be in the end? “We have to negotiate early and find a mediator,” the Pope said.
“Negotiating is never a surrender. It is the courage not to lead the country to suicide,” emphasized Francis, recalling that Ukraine had already suffered a lot under Stalin. Again In the interview, the Pope reiterated the view that the only winners in a war are the arms suppliers.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Ukraine #reports #shooting #Russian #drones #FAZ
Leave a Reply