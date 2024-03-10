The. He thinks “that the strongest is the one who looks at the situation, thinks about the people, has the courage of the white flag and negotiates,” Francis said in an interview with the Swiss broadcaster RSI, which was reportedly conducted in February. but is scheduled to air for the first time on March 20th. “When you see that you are defeated, that things are not going well, you must have the courage to negotiate,” Francis said.

In the conversation, the church leader said: “Today negotiations are possible with the help of international powers.” The Türkiye and others offered to act as mediators. “Negotiation is a bold word. When you see your defeat, when you see that you can't go any further, you have to have the courage to negotiate. Are you ashamed of that? But how many deaths must there be in the end? “We have to negotiate early and find a mediator,” the Pope said.