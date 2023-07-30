From the ranks of the opposition and the government majority, demands are being made to also deliver German cruise missiles to Ukraine. The federal government should deliver Taurus-type cruise missiles to Kiev “immediately”, said CDU foreign policymaker Roderich Kiesewetter in the “Welt am Sonntag” newspaper, and FDP defense politician Marcus Faber also spoke out in favor of this. The Ukrainian ambassador to Germany, Oleksii Makeiev, also urged Berlin to supply Taurus cruise missiles. The Federal Ministry of Defense meanwhile reiterated its no to their delivery.

“We are counting heavily on German Taurus missiles,” said Ambassador Makeiev “Welt am Sonntag”. Alluding to earlier discussions in Germany about the supply of other types of weapons such as battle tanks, Makeiev said he hoped that we “shorten the debate section this time and thus save more lives”.

FDP defense politician Faber said the success of the cruise missiles delivered by Britain to Ukraine shows how important these weapons are. CDU foreign politician Kiesewetter explained that the Bundeswehr has 600 Taurus systems. About 450 of these are not ready for use, but could be upgraded by MBDA for export to the Ukraine.

According to the “Welt am Sonntag”, a spokeswoman for the Ministry of Defense announced that Minister Boris Pistorius (SPD) had made it clear about Taurus cruise missiles that “that there will be no delivery”. According to the newspaper, the question of the reasons for this decision remained unanswered.