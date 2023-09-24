According to President Andrzej Duda, Poland is still ready to help export grain from Ukraine to third countries. The national conservative politician said on Sunday on TVP1 that he is absolutely of the opinion that everything must be done to ensure that transit transport is as extensive as possible. The grain can be brought via special corridors to where it is really needed, namely to the poorest countries in the world.

At the same time, Duda defended the recent decision to maintain the ban on the sale of Ukrainian grain on the Polish market as correct. The government in Warsaw had to make radical decisions to support Polish farmers and defend the domestic agricultural market. The EU Commission, however, decided to let its trade restrictions expire. Duda criticized that this would cause damage to Ukraine’s neighboring states.

Recently there has been an increase in Ukrainian grain imports Disputes between Poland and Ukraine came. The heads of state and government of both countries made serious accusations against each other. Warsaw declared that it would limit its arms deliveries to Ukraine to contracts that had already been concluded and banned “insults” from Kiev. There is currently an election campaign in Poland. The national-conservative government is trying to score points by protecting local farmers. On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tried to smooth things over. The challenges on the common path are nothing compared to the strength that exists between the two peoples, said Zelenskyj during a stopover in Lublin, Poland, and thanked the population of the NATO and EU country for supporting the Ukrainian defense against the Russian invasion.