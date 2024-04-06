Ukraine rejects Russian claims of a breakthrough on an important front line in the east of the country. The city of Chasiv Yar will be held, its commander-in-chief Olexandr Syrskyj said on Saturday in the short message service Telegram. “All enemy attempts to penetrate the city have failed.” Russian government officials, however, announced on Friday, according to a report by the Russian news agency RIA, that Russian soldiers had already entered the outskirts of the city, which had been converted into a fortress.

The fall of Chasiv Yar, where 12,200 people lived in pre-war times, would be a serious loss for the Ukrainian army. It would be another success for the Russian troops, who have been making slow but steady advances in eastern Ukraine for weeks. Last Thursday, the mayor of Chasiv Yar, Serhiy Tschaus, said that the situation had never been so difficult since the beginning of the Russian invasion. The first sign that the Ukrainian army could be on the defensive was the fall of Avdiivka, a long-contested city also in eastern Ukraine, in February.