According to a commander, the Ukrainian armed forces assume that they have broken through the most difficult Russian defense line in the south of the country. Therefore, they could now advance faster, said the commander fighting in the south with the alias Kombat of the Reuters news agency. “We passed the main roads that were mined. We’re coming to the lines where we can advance. I’m sure we’ll advance faster from here,” Kombat said. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive in June, but progress is slow.

On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces said they had raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhia region, about 10 kilometers south of the frontline town of Orikhiv. “We don’t stop here,” said the commander. The next destination is the port city of Berdyansk. “I immediately made it clear to my fighters: our goal is not Robotyne, our goal is the Sea of ​​Azov.” Robotyne is approximately 100 kilometers from Berdyansk and 85 kilometers from the strategically important city of Melitopol. Both are controlled by Russian troops.