On Wednesday, Ukrainian forces said they had raised the national flag in the settlement of Robotyne in the southern Zaporizhia region, about 10 kilometers south of the frontline town of Orikhiv. “We don’t stop here,” said the commander. The next destination is the port city of Berdyansk. “I immediately made it clear to my fighters: our goal is not Robotyne, our goal is the Sea of Azov.” Robotyne is approximately 100 kilometers from Berdyansk and 85 kilometers from the strategically important city of Melitopol. Both are controlled by Russian troops.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Ukraine #preparing #mobilization #FAZ
Leave a Reply