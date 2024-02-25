Belarusian leader Alexandr Lukashenko has announced that he will run again in next year's presidential election. Addressing the opposition members living in exile, he said on Sunday that he would run again in the 2025 election, according to a report by the state news agency Belta. “No one, no responsible president, would abandon his people who followed him into battle.”

The 69-year-old Lukashenko has led Belarus in a dictatorial manner since 1994. He is one of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies. Russia launched its war of aggression against Ukraine two years ago from Belarusian territory.



According to the agency report, Lukashenko made the comments after he cast his vote in the parliamentary elections held in Belarus on Sunday. The election has been criticized as neither free nor fair. Mass protests following the presidential election four years ago were violently suppressed.