Thuringia’s Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow calls for a medium-term European peace order that includes Russia“All participating states must conclude a non-aggression pact and form a defense community that focuses on resolving conflicts on the European continent,” the Left Party politician told the newspapers of the Funke media group.

Ramelow admitted that such a step currently not conceivable “Of course, this cannot be done with a dictatorship, a repressive apparatus, and (President Vladimir) Putin is not a representative of freedom and peace. But we must keep an eye on the country – and strengthen those who want change in Russia.” The war against Ukraine and the massive Repression at home could unleash forces in Russian society. “You should trust that.”

The Prime Minister stressed the risks of the current situation. Moldova and Georgia should be admitted to the EU, although there are unresolved territorial conflicts in both states. “All the weapons that the Soviet army had in the GDR are stored in the Moldovan region of Transnistria. These are simmering conflicts that Putin can stir up at any time“, warned Ramelow.

He also referred to the German-led NATO brigade that is to be permanently stationed in Lithuania. “And there is a motion in the Duma in Russia to revoke Lithuania’s sovereignty. If that is dealt with, it could happen very quickly and we could be in the middle of a war.”