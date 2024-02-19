Ukrainian soldiers have come under “heavy fire” from Russian forces in the southern Ukrainian region of Zaporizhzhia. Russia carried out several attacks near the village of Robotyne, Army spokesman Dmytro Lykhovy said on Ukrainian state television on Monday. High-ranking Ukrainian commander Oleksandr Tarnawsky said on the Telegram online service that Russia was trying to advance with “small storm troops” supported by “several units of armored vehicles.”

The attack attempts would be “stopped, the enemy will be eliminated on the outskirts of Robotyne,” Tarnawsky wrote. Russian military bloggers had previously reported that Moscow's forces were on the southern edges of the village.

Robotyne is one of the few locations that Ukraine was able to recapture during its counteroffensive last year. According to Lykhovy, Russia had already attacked the village with armored vehicles on Saturday, but this was repelled.

Moscow's forces are currently on the offensive in the south and east of Ukraine and have, among other things, forced Ukraine into a hasty retreat from the city of Avdiivka in eastern Ukraine. It is the biggest symbolic triumph for the Russian army since the failure of the Ukrainian counteroffensive last summer – and its most significant gain of territory since the capture of the city of Bakhmut in May 2023.

Ukraine's defense forces have been weakened by ammunition and personnel shortages in recent weeks. According to Lykhovy, Russian forces are currently regrouping following the Ukrainian withdrawal from Avdiivka and “will probably move units to other sectors.”