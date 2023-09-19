With a Russian Drone attack on the western Ukrainian city of Lviv According to Caritas International, one person was killed and 300 tons of relief supplies destroyed been. The main camp of the Ukrainian aid organization Caritas-Spes in Lviv (Lemberg), western Ukraine, burned down completely on Tuesday night, confirmed managing director Viacheslaw Grynevych to the Vienna press agency Kathpress. Since there are no military objects in the immediate vicinity, a targeted Russian attack on the aid organization can be assumed.

“Humanitarian aid must not be a goal in a war,” said the head of Caritas international, Oliver Müller, in Freiburg. He spoke of a senseless action that showed the brutality of the war and particularly affected the population. The destroyed warehouses also contained, among other things, warm clothing and generators for winter relief. The aid organization announced that it would continue its work. Last year, Caritas international financed and organized aid projects in Ukraine with 17.3 million euros. Kiev said the city was attacked in the early hours of the morning by 18 Russian kamikaze drones of the “Shahed” type. According to the regional administration there, only 15 of them were shot down by air defense. A total of 10,000 square meters of storage space fell victim to the flames.

Caritas managing director Grynevych spoke of largest attack on the Catholic aid organization since the beginning of the war. But it was not the first Russian attack on humanitarian camps in Ukraine. Most recently, warehouses belonging to two humanitarian organizations in Odessa and Ternopil were similarly destroyed in May.

The Caritas warehouse was a central distribution point for humanitarian aid supplies from the West, which were then transported from there to distribution points throughout Ukraine, said Grynevych. Just the day before, a 20-ton transport had been received from Poland with humanitarian boxes containing food and hygiene products for families.