Ukraine live blog :

Ukraine and Russia exchange prisoners of war

14.09.2024, 14:21 Reading time: 1 min.

An archive photo from May showing a Ukrainian soldier hugging a comrade after returning from captivitydpa

Mützenich for contact group with China, India and Turkey +++ Selenskyj wants to present Biden “plan for victory” +++ Meeting still planned for September +++ all developments in the live blog