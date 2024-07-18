Military expert Frank Sauer accuses the AfD and the Sahra Wagenknecht (BSW) alliance of Stirring up false fears about the deployment of American medium-range weapons “Both now want to instill unnecessary fear of nuclear death in people for domestic political reasons,” said the research director of the Metis Institute for Strategy and Foresight at the Munich Bundeswehr University to the Protestant magazine “chrismon” in an online interview published on Wednesday.

On Thursday, the United States announced that it would introduce Rockets and cruise missiles Sauer explained that this decision had been in the works for some time and was not surprising. Russia has been stationing nuclear-capable missiles in the Kaliningrad exclave since 2016. “Germany has had a loaded gun to its temple ever since,” said the political scientist.

In view of the Russian nuclear missiles, there can be no talk of an equivalent rearmament. The American weapons are conventionally equipped and not intended to bombard Moscow, but to eliminate conventional ground targets such as anti-aircraft positions.

Sauer admitted that he certainly saw the negative dynamics of an arms spiral, but that American weapons were not the deciding factor here. Much more important in this regard is the dissolution of arms control treaties: “The problem is therefore more dangerous and older.” Given the fact that Russia has “started an unprovoked war of aggression” against Ukraine, the question of whether Russia could feel provoked by American weapons is a secondary one anyway, said Sauer.