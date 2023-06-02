Ukraine’s air defenses fire to halt a wave of bombing raids on Kiev. (archive image)
Image: dpa
Regional government: Ukrainian drones shot down near the Russian city of Kursk +++ USA buys Cheetah air defense systems for Ukraine +++ Baerbock: Ukraine does not join NATO “in the middle of the war” +++ all developments in the live blog
