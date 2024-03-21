The Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee of the Bundestag, Michael Roth (SPD), rejects the EU's planned tariffs on food from Ukraine. “This discussion in Europe makes me very ashamed,” said Roth on ZDF today’s journal up:date, “I think we come across as very cold-hearted.” Ukraine is at war and has been attacked. The little that Ukraine can still export are agricultural products. Roth said: “I find it strange when, on the one hand, we worsen Ukraine’s income situation with tariffs and, on the other hand, we then have to increase subsidies to Ukraine again.” A signal of solidarity looks different.

With regard to the frozen Russian assets in the EU, Roth demands on ZDF: “If it were up to me, we would withdraw all the money from Russia within the framework of what is possible under international law.” It should be examined what is legally possible and the money in full Ukraine will be provided. There are efforts in the EU to give the proceeds from frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.