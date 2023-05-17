Destruction is omnipresent in Cherson (archive image).
Image: dpa
Grain agreement extended by two months +++ Scholz does not see Germany under pressure to take action when it comes to combat aircraft +++ Kiev: More than 200,000 Russian soldiers died in the war +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, background information and comments on the Ukraine conflict can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #dead #Russian #shelling #Cherson #FAZ
Leave a Reply