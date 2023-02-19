Ukraine has accused Russia of genocide over the forced resettlement of Ukrainian nationals. “When we talk about genocide in Ukraine, we have to talk about the forced deportation of Ukrainians and Ukrainian children,” Attorney General Andriy Kostin told RTL and ntv on Sunday. “Forced resettlement is clear evidence of genocide.” The Russian war of aggression against the neighboring country has now lasted almost a year.

Moscow itself speaks quite openly of “de-Ukrainization,” said Kostin. “When such messages are sent by senior politicians of the aggressor, then this is not just war propaganda, it is a clear incitement to commit atrocities.” The kidnapping of adults and children is legally considered a form of genocide.

Moscow denies deportations. The departure of many Ukrainians to Russia is presented as an escape from the combat zone. The government in Kiev accuses the Russian army of preventing an escape to the Ukrainian side. Before Russian troops withdrew from the Kherson region last fall, many Ukrainians were taken to Crimea or Russia.

The kidnapping of children is also denied by the Russian side, despite evidence to the contrary. When children are taken to Russia, the reason is often medical treatment or recreation. Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova told President Vladimir Putin last week that she had adopted a 15-year-old boy from the devastated city of Mariupol.