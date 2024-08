Ukraine live blog :

Stoltenberg: Ukraine’s Kursk offensive is legitimate

31.08.2024, 05:15 Reading time: 1 min.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergdpa

Deaths in Belgorod after Ukrainian shelling +++ Russia claims to have captured three more villages in eastern Ukraine +++ Weapons against Russia: Borrell calls German concerns “ridiculous” +++ all developments in the live blog