NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg
Image: Reuters
NATO chief demands higher defense spending from Germany +++ G7 wants to restrict exports of Russian rough diamonds +++ London: Moscow refuses to resign high officials because of war +++ freight train in Crimea derails +++ all developments in the live blog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, background information and comments on the Ukraine conflict can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Stoltenberg #demands #higher #defense #spending #Germany
Leave a Reply