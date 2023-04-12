After problems with the partial mobilization for Russia’s war against Ukraine, men in the huge empire can be drafted into military service much more easily than before. The convocation notices no longer have to be handed over personally, but can electronically be delivered via the state service portal “Gosuslugi”, the deputies of the State Duma decided on Tuesday. The amendments passed in a flash vote, although some MPs complained they hadn’t had time to read the law.

The pending third and final reading and a signature from Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin are considered a formality. As a result of the changes, a conscript is electronically recorded and can no longer leave the country until he is presented to the conscription office. In the September were at the partly chaotically organized partial mobilization Hundreds of thousands fled.

See also The sneaky reason why the Peugeot 206 GT had those strange long bumpers Observers feared that the new method would prepare a new mobilization for war. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov rejected this. He justified the initiative with a general digitization of life. In the future, a summons to the district military replacement office will be considered transmitted if it is received online in the state service portal on the conscript’s user account, said the head of the defense committee, Andrei Kartapolow. Previously, the subpoena had to personally handed over and acknowledged with signature become. Many Russians were able to avoid conscription by not living at their registered address.

Who doesn’t within 20 days Reports to the military commissariat after being summoned must expect drastic restrictions. Conscientious objectors are no longer allowed to drive a car or buy real estate. It is also not possible to register as a self-employed person. They should also no longer receive credit. Parliament leader Vyacheslav Volodin called a communist deputy who refused to implement the controversial new procedure in a hurry as a “saboteur”.