Over 19,000 Ukrainian children were separated from their parents and deported to Russia during the Russian invasion. This was announced by the SOS Children’s Villages in Munich on Thursday. “This is a war crime and part of a genocide under international law,” says Serhii Lukashov, head of the aid organization in Ukraine. Everything must be done to bring the children back.

The SOS Children’s Villages participate according to their own account in the repatriation. Overall, so far 385 deported boys and girls brought back to Ukraine 84 of them by SOS Children’s Villages and their partner organizations.

During the war, children were separated from their parents in different ways. "Initially, many were cut off by the rapidly advancing front line and suddenly found themselves alone in occupied areas. The children were often taken to other regions and to Russia by the occupying forces," says Lukashov. Later, the occupiers acted more aggressively and suggested that needy families in particular take the boys and girls to a holiday camp for a few weeks to relax. "The kids never came back. Or parents were arrested at the border trying to leave the occupied territories and the children were detained."

In Russia, the children are housed in homes, hospitals or foster families, and many receive a Russian passport after a short time, according to the aid organization. “The children tell us about re-education and brainwashing: They are told that their parents and Ukraine rejected them and that if they returned they would be prosecuted. Some kids are lured with big promises, others are pressured.”

It is often the young people themselves who seek support, for example via social media, in other cases it was the parents or families, sometimes residents from the occupied areas also contacted the SOS Children’s Villages and gave tips, says Lukashov. “Only the parents themselves have the opportunity to get the children back. We plan the route with them, help them financially and tell them exactly what wording and arguments they should use with the authorities and at the border posts.”

Even if it is possible to bring the children home, the problems are often not over. “Some of them have been educated in Russian schools for nine months and have been exposed to propaganda, which leaves its mark. They are confused, often behaving abnormally,” reports the representative of the aid organization.