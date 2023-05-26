Ukraine Liveblog: Zelenskyy to Troops: Take More POWs for Exchange

Zelenskyj to Troops: Take more POWs for exchange

Lukashenko: Transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus has begun +++ Zelenskyj adviser: “The counter-offensive has already begun” +++ Wagner mercenaries hand over positions in Bakhmut to the Russian army +++ all developments in the live blog