Ukrainian firefighters at a scene after a rocket attack on Dnipro. A hospital was also hit in the city on Friday
Image: Reuters
Ukraine: Russian S-300 missile hits dam +++ Selenskyj to troops: take more prisoners of war for exchange +++ Lukashenko: transfer of Russian nuclear weapons to Belarus has started +++ all developments in the liveblog
EReceive the daily FAZ newsletter on the war in Ukraine (register here for free). All texts, backgrounds and comments can be found on our special page.
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Selenskyj #dead #rocket #attack #hospital #Dnipro #FAZ
Leave a Reply