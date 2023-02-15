Many experts agree that conquering Bakhmut, which was badly hit by attacks, would have almost no strategic relevance for the course of the war. It would have a primarily symbolic meaning. Since January, the Russian army, supported by the notorious Wagner mercenary group, has been stepping up its seven-month tough offensive on the eastern Ukrainian city.
Fierce resistance in Bakhmut
But even the head of the Wagner mercenary group, Yevgeny Prigoshin, admitted on Tuesday that in the foreseeable future the “fierce resistance” of the Ukrainians in Bakhmut not celebrate victory.
The situation has also “deteriorated” in the province of Luhansk, which borders Donetsk, according to Governor Serhiy Hajday. This applies in particular to the towns of Kreminna and Bilohorivka, on which Russia repeatedly flies airstrikes.
A residential building was hit in attacks on Pokrovsk, a city farther east from the front line, on Wednesday morning. According to the Ukrainian rescue workers, at least one person was killed and twelve others were injured. According to the authorities, at least two other people were still buried.
