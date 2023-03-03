The Russian Foreign Ministry has accused the West of sabotaging the grain deal signed with Ukraine last year. Moscow will be prevented from fulfilling its obligations under the agreement, the ministry said in a statement released on Thursday. “We have to realize that the package of deals proposed by UN Secretary-General (Antonio) Guterres and signed in Istanbul on July 22, 2022 is not working.”

One of the reasons for the upset was the Ongoing blockade by Kiev of the ammonia pipeline between Tolyatti in Russia and the Ukrainian port of Odessa called. According to the agreements, ammonia handling should have started at the same time as Ukrainian food exports. “But neither Ukrainians nor the West are the least concerned that 2.5 million tons of raw materials, enough to produce 7 million tons of fertilizer for 200 million people, were not exported to the world market because of such measures,” reads in the explanation. The agreed export of Russian fertilizers will also be blocked in ports in Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia and the Netherlands.

The deal established procedures for the safe export of grain from Ukraine, while allowing Russia to export fertilizers in return. The ships pass the Black Sea in specially designed, mine-cleared corridors and are finally inspected before continuing their journey in Turkey. The time-limited agreement was due to be extended for another four months this month. The statement did not say whether Russia wanted to stick to the agreement despite the criticism.