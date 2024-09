Ukraine live blog :

Selenskyj: 41 dead in Russian attack on Poltava

03.09.2024, 13:41 Reading time: 1 min.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj in Zaporizhia on Mondaydpa

Putin received in Mongolia despite arrest warrant +++ Polish minister wants to shoot down Russian aircraft over Ukraine +++ Eyewitnesses report heavy explosions in Kiev +++ all developments in the live blog