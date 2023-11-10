NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg continues to rely on an advance by the Ukrainian armed forces against the Russian attackers. “We must be prepared for the long haul. Wars are by their nature unpredictable”said Stoltenberg to the German Press Agency in Berlin. “What we do know is that what happens around a negotiating table is inextricably linked to the situation on the battlefield,” he said. Only military support can ensure that Ukraine remains a sovereign and democratic stateonly this will convince Russian President Vladimir Putin that he cannot win on the battlefield.

The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valeriy Zalushny, said last week that the ground war in Ukraine was deadlocked. He also warned in an article for the British magazine “The Economist”: “A trench war takes a long time and poses enormous risks for the armed forces of Ukraine and for the state.”

Stoltenberg said it was always clear that it wasn’t easy. “We knew that Russia had been building up defense lines for months – with mines, anti-tank barriers, with many defensive positions.” Nevertheless, the Ukrainians managed to recapture areas.