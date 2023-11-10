The commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces, General Valeriy Zalushny, said last week that the ground war in Ukraine was deadlocked. He also warned in an article for the British magazine “The Economist”: “A trench war takes a long time and poses enormous risks for the armed forces of Ukraine and for the state.”
Stoltenberg said it was always clear that it wasn’t easy. “We knew that Russia had been building up defense lines for months – with mines, anti-tank barriers, with many defensive positions.” Nevertheless, the Ukrainians managed to recapture areas.
