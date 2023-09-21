He called on Putin to comply with the UN General Assembly’s request to withdraw his troops and thus end the war. “To date it has not been answered. Nothing rings louder today than Russia’s silence in response to this global appeal for peace“, said Scholz. The UN General Assembly passed a resolution in February – a year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine – calling for the withdrawal of troops. 141 of the 193 member states voted in favor and only six, along with Russia, against it. There were There were 32 abstentions, including from China and India, but there has been no new resolution since then.
Like on Tuesday evening before the general assembly Although Scholz supported peace efforts, he also warned against a sham solution to the conflict. “Peace without freedom is oppression. “Peace without justice is a dictate,” he said. “The more determined we are for a just peace and the more united we are in our rejection of Russian aggression, the sooner this war will end.”
#Ukraine #live #ticker #Scholz #attacks #Putin #Security #Council #FAZ
