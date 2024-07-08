According to Russian authorities, a Ukrainian drone attack triggered several explosions in the Voronezh region. The governor of the region, Alexander Gusev, announced that objects containing explosive material had begun to detonate. He did not provide any details. In Kiev, the news portal “Ukrajinska Pravda” reported, citing intelligence information, that a 9,000 square meter depot containing missiles, tank ammunition and artillery shells belonging to the Russian armed forces had been hit. There was no confirmation from the Russian side.

Initially, there were unverifiable video recordings on social networks of huge clouds of smoke rising into the sky. Eyewitnesses reported explosions and smoke over the affected Podgorenski district, around 190 kilometers south of the regional capital Voronezh. According to the authorities, a state of emergency was declared there. Houses were evacuated.

Two elderly women were taken to hospital, Gusev said. Dozens of residents were housed and cared for in an emergency shelter in the school, while others were staying with relatives, it was said. The emergency was caused by debris from downed drones, Gusev said.

Voronezh region repeatedly targeted by Ukrainian attacks